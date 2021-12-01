A virtual yacht sells in the Sandbox metaverse for $ 650,000

The Sandbox (El Arenero) is a metaverse in which users can monetize virtual spaces and experiences. The Ethereum currency, a cryptocurrency that is currently worth $ 4,750.96, is used to make purchases within the metaverse. Inside the Sandbox, the most expensive non-fungible token (NFT) in the history of the metaverse has just been sold, a luxury yacht with a value of $ 650,000. It was created and developed by Republic Realm , "one of the most active investors and developers in the metaverse real estate ecosystem."

The virtual mega yacht was named "The Metaflower" in honor of "The Mayflower" one of the ships that transported the pilgrims from England to America. It has a DJ booth, helicopter landing strips and a Jacuzzi among other amenities. However, what really makes it interesting is that the ship will have access to the “Fantasy Marina”, a set of 100 private islands with luxury homes that the Republic Realm developed.

These platforms are having more traction every day and although they started to hear more since Facebook announced its, they have been growing for a long time and generating many transactions. This month alone, a parcel of land in Axie Infinty was sold for $ 2.3 million and one in Decenterland for $ 2.4 million.