'Merry Christmas, you filthy animal!' You can rent the house of 'Mi Pobre Angelito' on Airbnb

Be honest: How many times have you seen the movie "Mi Pobre Angelito " ( Home Alone , 1990) in the holidays? Not counting the times they repeat it on Channel 5, of course.

Cortesía Airbnb

Well, if you've ever wanted to stay at Kevin McCallister 's house and experience firsthand the traps the boy set for thieves while his family was in Paris, you're in luck. Airbnb listed the original house based in Winnetka, Illinois, just north of downtown Chicago so you can spend the night accompanied by Kevin's older brother, Buzz, aka actor Devin Ratray .

The house is set with carefully selected details from the iconic 90s movie like real booby traps (which you can set yourself), junk food from the last decade of the 20th century, Kevin's green robe and even Buzz's pet tarantula.

Image: Airbnb / Sarah Crowley

This is a double promotion between Airbnb and the newest installment of the Home Alone film series, Home Sweet Home Alone , which guests will be able to watch while spending the night in the famous residence.



Image: Airbnb / Sarah Crowley

In conjunction with this event, Airbnb will make a donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital, which focuses on caring for patients with chronic illnesses, disabilities, and complex conditions.

Image: Airbnb / Sarah Crowley

Do you want to stay in this house, you filthy animal ? (Remember? Like in the movie) You can book starting Tuesday, December 7 at 1 pm CT on airbnb.com/homealone to enter the raffle. The house will be available until December 12 and will be priced at $ 539 per night (about 11,506 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate).

Image: Airbnb / Sarah Crowley