5 documentaries for entrepreneurs you should watch on Netflix this weekend

Entrepreneurs know that every opportunity is valuable to learn something that inspires them to grow and take their business to the next level.

The Toys That Made Us vía YouTube

Netflix is the world's largest streaming platform and this year offers a series of documentaries and original shows that are indispensable for businessmen and women who want to do things differently.

This is a selection that you can start watching this weekend or when you have 45 free minutes.

1. Dirty Money (2018)

What it's about: There are six one-hour episodes that tell the story of a famous corporate fraud and the investigation that took place around the case. Among the topics that you will see in the series are the polluting emissions scandal of Volkswagen vehicles, the money laundering by HSBC for the Sinaloa cartel and Donald Trump.

Alex Gibney, the creator of the Netflix original documentary, was one of the victims of the Volkswagen fraud. The series features seasoned directors such as Brian McGinn, Jesse Moss, and Fisher Stevens.

Why you should see it: The fraud cases portrayed in the series are reflected with journalistic investigations and testimonies instead of by actors, which gives it greater veracity. It is ideal to inspire you to have (and force) good practices in your company.

2. The True Cost (2015)

What it's about: This 2015 film directed by Andrew Morgan looks at the fast fashion industry and how it is built by workers in developing countries, as well as its side effects such as pesticide pollution of rivers. The documentary studies media consumerism and the state of the industry in 13 countries.

Why you should see it: This is a stark analysis that premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and is based on events such as the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Bangladesh that killed thousands of workers. An interesting study of an industry that is in constant transformation.

3. The toys that made us (2017)

What it's about: This two-season series tells how today's most iconic toys in pop culture hit the market and what their real impact was on consumers young and old. Each hour-long episode tells the story of the entrepreneurs who created such legendary brands as LEGO, Transformers, Hello Kitty, and Star Wars.

Why you should watch it: Each episode tells the story of an entrepreneur or a team of them who managed to shake up their industries and whose inventions became part of the home of millions of children. The third season will premiere in 2019.

4. Abstract: The Art of Design (2017)

What it's about: This Netflix original documentary series created by Scott Dadich highlights prominent illustrators, designers, architects, civil engineers, and interior designers from around the world.

Why you should watch it: Each episode will inspire you to work on your brand with the likes of illustrator Christoph Niemann, Nike brand shoe designer Tinker Hatfield or photographer Platon. Ideal for getting your ideas circulated.

5. To order with Marie Kondo! (2019)

What it's about: Marie Kondo is an expert recognized around the world for her method of ordering things and avoiding the accumulation of objects and the clutter that they bring. His method called "Konmari" is based on keeping only the things that inspire joy and joy.

Why you should watch it: This 8-episode, 45-minute series will make you want to stop and clean your home, desk, and office to feel real joy in the things around you. A basic documentary to apply both at home and in your business.