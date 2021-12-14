Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
SpaceX announces a new measure against climate change, with program that converts CO2 into rocket fuel

Elon Musk announced on Twitter the new program that will remove CO2 from the atmosphere and invites everyone to join.

By
Elon Musk has always wanted to implement pro-planet measures within his companies. Despite not being 100% eco friendly , it is true that Tesla has tried harder to use electrical power than other companies and SpaceX is looking for ways to build rockets that do not generate as much pollution.

In the last year there have been many controversies regarding millionaire space excursions, mostly because rocket launches cause a lot of damage to the environment.

Musk is one of the entrepreneurs participating in the space race of the moment. One of its biggest goals is to build a self-sufficient city of one million people on Mars by 2050. The reusable rocket, Starship, being developed by SpaceX will be used to transport the first colonizers.

To reduce the pollution caused by the rocket, they started a program in which CO2 will be removed from the atmosphere and converted into fuel.

"SpaceX is starting a program to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join us if you are interested," the tycoon tweeted on his personal account, "it will also be important for Mars."

