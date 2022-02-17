Deadline To Claim $2K In New Jersey Stimulus Check Is Nearing

If you are still waiting for a federal stimulus check, then don’t bother, as they are highly unlikely. Many in New Jersey, however, can still get a stimulus check. This New Jersey stimulus check is primarily for those who didn’t qualify for the federal payment sent last year. If you believe you are eligible, then you need to hurry as the application deadline is approaching fast.

New Jersey Stimulus Check: Deadline Nearing

The New Jersey stimulus check is part of the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund. New Jersey has set aside $40 million in federal money for this fund. This stimulus check would be very helpful to undocumented immigrants.

“Excluded New Jerseyans Fund (ENJF) provides a one-time, direct cash benefit to households who were excluded from both federal stimulus checks and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance,” the program’s website says.

Those eligible for the New Jersey stimulus check would get a one-time payment of $2,000, while a household can get up to $4,000. Authorities are accepting the application now, but the application period ends on Monday, February 28. The application period could end sooner if the funds are exhausted before the deadline.

New Jersey recently replenished the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund in the amount of $40 million. Also, the authorities extended the deadline to the end of February following backlash after the state diverted $34 million of the fund’s unused money for state expenses.

“By continuing to fund the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund and simplifying the application process, we are making sure more families who are eligible for this program receive much-awaited assistance,” Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement recently.

Who will get it?

As to who all are eligible, undocumented individuals, people recently incarcerated, and those who didn’t get the federal stimulus check, as well as the pandemic unemployment benefit, can apply for this stimulus money.

Other eligibility requirements are that applicants must be at least 18 years old and live in New Jersey. Also, the annual household income needs to be below $55,000 to qualify for the stimulus check. Applicants also need to support their eligibility with relevant documents. They will also have to upload a photo with the application.

The application process is expected to take about 20 to 30 minutes, and the applicants will have to upload the required documents. After submitting the application, they will get a status update through text or email.

“You will need to show a few documents to demonstrate you are eligible. You can submit your documents online by uploading a picture or a PDF directly from your smartphone or computer on our website,” the program’s website says.

If the application is approved, the applicants will get a message carrying a username and password for an attached link. The link will allow the applicant to select the payment method (check or direct deposit).

To get more information on the eligibility and other details, visit nj.gov.