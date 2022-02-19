Same Old Same Old in the Stock Market

We all have unique strengths and weaknesses. I would like to think that my strength is making sense of a highly irrational stock market and charting a course to outperform (you, of course, should be the final judge on that front). My weakness is that I truly hate repeating myself. That said, today I will attempt to look though a fresh lens at what I have been saying over the last week or so. Read on below for more….



(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published February 18th, 2022 from the POWR Value newsletter).

Part of my job is to come up with fresh commentary twice a week to explain a market that oft times is playing like a warped record.

That task weighs on me heavily today as there is not much more to say beyond what has already been said…

What I said in POWR Value commentary last week is still 100% true today: Read that commentary here.

And that sits on top of my unchanged bullish market outlook shared in detail in the Platinum members webinar on 2/7: Watch that here.

Just for clarity, we do have inflation…but it is natural in a rebounding economy and it will moderate.

And just for clarity, the Fed will raise rates…but that is still from the lowest levels in HUMAN HISTORY.

So until rates get above the historic norms of 3.5% on the 10 year Treasury…then lets stop wasting time talking about it like it’s a problem…cuz it ain’t!

And yes, I fully expect Russia to not give a hoot about what the rest world thinks and will in time invade the Ukraine.

But the likelihood of that affecting the US economy in any meaningful way, is incredibly low.

Add to that the historical fact that warfare is actually bullish and I am not even the slightest bit interested in becoming bearish at this time.

And as Forest Gump would oft state…”that’s all I gotta say about that”.

What To Do Next?

All the Best!



Steve Reitmeister

CEO StockNews.com & Editor of POWR Value trading service

SPY shares closed at $434.23 on Friday, down $-2.83 (-0.65%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -8.58%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

