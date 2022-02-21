Transform Your B2B Sales in 2022 With These Tools

LinkedIn’s 2020 State Of Sales revealed that 76% of B2B salespeople cite technology as “critical” or “extremely critical” to closing deals. In other words, the platforms and tools you use to interact with potential buyers are likely to prove vital in determining your business’s success. And with technology becoming more commonplace in the B2B industry, especially after Covid-19 revolutionized the way we do business with each other, you are simply going to be left behind if you fail to take advantage of the amazing platforms you have at your disposal.

TheDigitalArtist / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

With this in mind, we have highlighted three highly valuable platforms that will transform your B2B sales in 2022 and help you take your business to the next level. At their core, all of these platforms offer scalability, improved efficiency and productivity, analytical capabilities, and of course, increased conversions. Let’s get into the list.

Gong

Kicking off our list, we have Gong, which is a sophisticated revenue intelligence platform for B2B sales teams. Gong’s primary function is to assist business owners in closing more deals and increasing conversions by providing an in-depth analysis of all client conversations. Gong accomplishes this by gathering, recording, and transcribing all customer interactions, including emails, online conference calls, video chats, messages, phone calls, and more.

Gong then uses innovative artificial intelligence algorithms to interpret what is being said in these customer interactions. Amazingly, the AI can understand the context of these customer interactions, allowing organizations to find patterns and trends in data, resulting in insights that can help boost sales due to a vastly improved sales experience.

Additionally, these insights allow sales teams to preemptively spot problems in the sales pipeline, giving them a chance to make amendments before the deal is lost. This boosts customer retention and revenue. Since the platform's analytics reveal possible areas for improvement that can be corrected with direct coaching, firms may improve the skills of their sales reps and improve the standard of customer interaction on multiple levels.

Walnut

The ubiquity of B2B sales is evident among SaaS companies, as they frequently utilize tools such as Zoom, Skype, and Teams to demonstrate their software to potential buyers. However, as anyone who has ever been involved in a remote sales/demo process will tell you, these tools are prone to failure, which can cause many sales to fall between the cracks, resulting in lost conversions.

With this in mind, Walnut has developed a game-changing new platform that allows sales teams to create interactive product demos in an encapsulated environment with zero downtime, no loading issues, and the ability to customize the demo so that it focuses on the exact wants/needs of the customer you’re dealing with.

To make things even better, the Walnut platform is 100% codeless. This means that sales teams can regain full control of their sales demonstrations, rather than relying on back-end teams to assist them both in preparation and throughout the sales process. As a result, you will drastically increase your conversion rate if your sales teams can create tailored product demos for each use case (of their potential clients). This is because a whopping 76 percent of B2B decision-makers (buyers) now expect a more personalized experience from businesses based on their specific needs, according to the 2020 Demand Gen report. Walnut is the perfect platform to help you achieve this.

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo is a revenue operating system and go-to-market intelligence for B2B sales and marketing teams. One of the most difficult challenges that many firms have when performing B2B sales is determining who their actual potential customers are. In contrast to the retail industry, B2B prospecting and target market analysis can be a challenging and often ambiguous undertaking. On top of this, when a potential client is targeted, the company has no idea how or when to contact them, resulting in lost time, sales, and revenue.

ZoomInfo addresses this issue by providing a unified system of data, analytics, software, and integrations that provides complete visibility into how to find, engage, and convert clients inside your total addressable market. Businesses can use this information to precisely identify and connect with their ideal customers in a meaningful way. ZoomInfo also provides a number of tools that can help you increase sales and profits, such as the ability to analyze customer calls, meetings, and emails, retarget visitors who abandon forms and identify and capture anonymous visitors who skip filling out your web form.

Choose What Is Right For You AND Your Customers

While it’s perfectly reasonable to purchase and utilize a variety of B2B platforms, doing so does not always align with most company’s budgets. Moreover, sometimes it’s better to keep things simple for your employees and sales teams by giving them just one platform to master.

As a result, you must choose the platform that is the best fit for both you and your customers.

If you run an SaaS company that hosts an application, you may want to go with Walnut, so you can offer software demos with unrivaled quality, reliability, and customizability. On the other hand, if you run a large-scale B2B business that relies on physical order fulfillment, then Shopify B2B may offer the best way to automate your processes and cater to the needs of individual customers. Ask yourself which of these platforms will help you drive the most value to potential buyers and land you the best chance at converting a lead?