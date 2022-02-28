This Coronavirus Stimulus Benefit Will Expire In April

More federal stimulus checks aren’t coming, and most other COVID-19 benefits have already expired. One COVID-19 benefit, however, is still ongoing, and is proving to be a stimulus check for millions of people. This coronavirus stimulus benefit is the supplemental SNAP assistance. If the Biden administration doesn’t extend this COVID-19 supplemental SNAP benefit, it will expire on April 15.

Coronavirus Stimulus Benefit: When Does It Expire?

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) made some temporary changes to the SNAP eligibility and benefits. Specifically, these changes granted waivers to some states and territories, enabling them to issue an emergency supplemental income to SNAP recipients.

However, this additional money depends on the state issuing an emergency or disaster declaration. Most states have been following the changed guidelines in order to issue supplemental SNAP benefits to EBT card holders.

In January this year, the expiry date of this supplemental SNAP benefits program was re-extended to April 15, 2022. So, if the Biden administration doesn’t extend the expiry date once again, then millions of Americans would stop getting this coronavirus stimulus benefit in April.

The supplemental SNAP benefit can amount to about $100 per month, enabling families to reach the maximum monthly benefit level depending on their state’s rules. If this supplemental benefit stops, then families below the poverty line might not be able to meet the maximum monthly benefit.

Supplemental SNAP Benefit: A Vital Part Of Safety Net

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps in providing food security to over 41 million people, according to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture). Though it is a federal program, the responsibility for managing it is with the states.

Since it is a federal program, the eligibility requirements and benefit levels are consistent across all states (except Alaska and Hawaii). However, the calculation of benefits can vary from state to state.

Supplemental SNAP benefits are among the most efficient ways to provide relief to targeted families. This benefit is available only on the purchase of fresh produce, food, and groceries from state-approved vendors and grocers. It is a vital part of the social safety net. Thus, extending this benefit could offer much needed relief to millions of families who are still struggling to meet their financial needs.

Along with supplemental SNAP benefits, another benefit that could expire if the public health emergency (PHE) declaration is removed will be Medicaid. Once the health emergency declaration expires, and is not extended, up to 15 million Americans (including six million children) would lose Medicaid coverage, notes a report from Urban Institute.

According to Urban Institute, Medicaid enrollment exploded in 2021, but is expected to return to normal levels in 2022.