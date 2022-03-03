Texas Homeowner Stimulus Check: Who Will Qualify and How to Apply

New federal stimulus checks are very unlikely to come, but many states continue to offer targeted relief using the federal funds they received. One such state is Texas, and it is all set to offer assistance to homeowners. This Texas homeowner stimulus check, called the Texas Homeowners Assistance Fund, is using the money that the state got from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Texas homeowners can now apply for this stimulus payment.

Texas Homeowners Assistance Fund: What Is It?

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) recently launched the Texas Homeowners Assistance Fund with more than $840 million. The program aims to support homeowners who have struggled to pay their mortgage, home insurance, property taxes and other home-related expenses because of the economic hardships they faced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TDHCA is overseeing this program and has started accepting applications this week. Eligible households can get up to $40,000 toward past due mortgage payments and up to $25,000 toward past property insurance, property taxes and other related expenses.

For those eligible for the stimulus money, TDHCA will send the Texas homeowner stimulus check directly to mortgage servicers, property tax authorities, insurance companies and others.

Texas took about a year to get this program started; almost a year after U.S. lawmakers approved the funds. The Treasury Department came up with guidelines for the homeowner assistance programs last April. TDHCA sent its plan to the Treasury in September, and got federal approval in January.

Many other states, including California and New York, started this program much earlier. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which was approved in March 2021, set aside over $10 billion to help homeowners.

Texas, however, has run pilot programs to help homeowners. According to TDHCA, the state has distributed about $5 million to over 600 households through two pilot programs.

Texas Homeowner Stimulus Check: Who Will Get It?

To qualify for the Texas homeowner stimulus check, the applicant must owe one or more mortgage payments, property insurance, property tax and other related expenses. Moreover, to be eligible, the applicants’ household income must be at or below 100% Area Median Income, and the applicant must own and occupy a home in Texas as a primary residence.

Also, the applicant must have experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Homeowners will have to prove that they faced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeowners will have to provide relevant documents to support their application process, including proof of identification, proof of income, proof of occupancy, and delinquent statement.

TDHCA says it is partnering with organizations across the state in order to help households with the application process. For information on the Homeowners Assistance Fund, including eligibility and application process, visit this link. Homeowners can also call 1-833-651-3874 for additional assistance.