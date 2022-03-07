These Were The Best Performing Small Cap Stocks In February 2022

Investing in small cap companies (market below $2 billion) can be rewarding, but it comes with high risk as well. These stocks are relatively more volatile, and this allows investors to make more money from them. Similarly, higher volatility also means losses could magnify if the trade goes wrong. To give an idea of the return that an investor can make with small cap stocks, listed below are the ten best performing small cap stocks in February 2022.

geralt / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Best Performing Small Cap Stocks In February 2022

We have used the February return data (from finviz.com) to rank the ten best performing small cap stocks in February 2022. Following are the ten best performing small cap stocks in February 2022:

Provention Bio (84%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Lebanon, N.J., it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes novel therapeutics and solutions. Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares are up over 5% YTD but are down over 47% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading around $5.98, while it has a 52-week range of $3.40 and $14.14. Provention Bio reported revenue of more than $1 million in 2021.

Tenneco (90%)

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Ill., this company designs, makes, markets and sells innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) shares are up almost 67% YTD and over 62% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading around $18.90, while it has a 52-week range of $9.51 and $22.75. Tenneco reported revenue of more than $18 billion in 2021.

CleanSpark (90%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Bountiful, Utah, this company offers advanced energy software and control technology, such as intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, and more. CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares are down over 2% YTD and over 56% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading around $9.20, while it has a 52-week range of $5.47 and $31.75. CleanSpark reported revenue of more than $49 million in 2021.

Flotek Industries (94%)

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Houston, it is a tech-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) shares are up over 43% YTD but are down over 28% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading around $1.65, while it has a 52-week range of $0.5292 and $2.3400. Flotek Industries reported revenue of more than $53 million in 2020.

Vertex Energy (97%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in the recycling of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares are up over 40% YTD and over 400% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading around $6.50, while it has a 52-week range of $1.14 and $14.32. Vertex Energy reported revenue of more than $135 million in 2021.

JAKKS Pacific (100%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., this company designs, develops and sells toys, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares are up over 60% YTD and almost 114% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading around $16.87, while it has a 52-week range of $5.83 and $16.62. JAKKS Pacific reported revenue of more than $620 million in 2021.

Singularity Future Technology (110%)

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Roslyn, N.Y., it is a logistics and ship management services company that offers tailored solutions and value-added services to its clients. Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares are up over 18% YTD and almost 16% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading around $5.82, while it has a 52-week range of $2.09 and $11.46. Singularity Future Technology reported revenue of more than $5 million in 2021.

Resonant (251%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company develops filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) shares are up over 150% YTD and almost 12% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading around $4.42, while it has a 52-week range of $1.18 and $5.24. Resonant reported revenue of more than $3 million in 2020.

SOC Telemed (406%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., this company makes available acute care telemedicine services and technology to U.S. hospitals and healthcare. Soc Telemed Inc (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares are up over 120% YTD but are down almost 60% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading around $2.94, while it has a 52-week range of $0.5511 and $8.00. SOC Telemed reported revenue of more than $50 million in 2020.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (431%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Grant, Fla., this company engages in the sale of e-cigarettes under the BIDI brand. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares are up over 280% YTD but are down over 89% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading around $2.81, while it has a 52-week range of $0.52 and $32.40. Kaival reported revenue of more than $58 million in 2021.