Do you know what your business is worth? Most entrepreneurs don’t have a solid understanding of what their business could be priced at in the marketplace, or how to even begin calculating its value. If your business is one of your—if not your biggest—assets, wouldn’t it make sense to have a plan in place to increase its value?

Shutterstock

The decision to sell a business is not one to make lightly. As one of the most significant moves a business owner can make, it’s important to make sure you enter the situation well-versed in the nuances of valuation so you can set yourself up for success and build a business that’s sellable from the start.

Even if you have no immediate plans to sell what you’ve built, it’s important to gain insights on what strategies to use to grow your business so that you’re always positioned to capitalize on your investment.

To help you navigate the multiple facets of business valuation, we’re bringing you a free webinar called Your Business and Its Value: How to Build, Grow, and Then Sell It, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. You’ll hear from an expert in the field who will arm you with the knowledge you need to look at your business with a new framework to better build, grow, and set yourself up for maximizing your organization’s value, should you choose to sell down the road.

Join Dynamic Communication author and host Jill Schiefelbein in a conversation with serial entrepreneur and business valuation expert and broker at Murphy Business Sales, Ben Shaw, as they discuss:

The roadblocks that keep entrepreneurs from selling their business, and how you can build your business to avoid these hazards.

The red flags that cause potential buyers to ask more questions, and how you can navigate the difficulty with careful planning.

The most common missed opportunities for increasing the value of your company, and how knowing the number 2.5 will cause you to think differently.

The importance of knowing what you’re going to do after you sell the business, and how to position yourself for your next entrepreneurial endeavor.

Schiefelbein and Shaw will dive into the conversations that many entrepreneurs don’t have about the valuation and selling process and leave you with a solid set of next steps whether you’re looking to sell your business in the next year, in the next few years, or if you want to start building with the end in mind.

The Your Business and Its Value: How to Build, Grow, and Then Sell It webinar will take place live on Thursday, April 21, at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.