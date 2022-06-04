Help Your Kids Achieve Academic Success with This Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you have enough on your plate. From trying to run your business successfully while avoiding the pitfalls of bad leadership, it's easy to become so immersed in your professional life that you neglect personal responsibilities. If you have teenagers, you don't want that commitment to your business to keep you from helping them prepare for their own success.

StackCommerce

With The 2022 Perfect Score Academic Success Master Class Bundle, you'll have a resource to help your kids reach their academic potential in their lives. Plus, at just $49, it's significantly more affordable than a personal tutor.

This bundle is constructed by Prep Expert, an ed-tech company that specializes in online SAT and ACT preparation and has been funded on Shark Tank by Mark Cuban. More specifically, your kids will learn from Dr. Shaan Patel, M.D. MBA. Dr. Patel earned a perfect score on his SATs and graduated with an M.D. from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Yale University.

Through these courses, your kids will learn what it takes to achieve the top 1 percent of academic success. It includes five courses covering time management, productivity, study habits, standardized test prep, and college prep. In addition, you'll also get Dr. Patel's 100 Academic Success Strategies that have helped more than 50,000 students accelerate their academic and career success, 100 examples of how to use each strategy, and 100 practice exercises to help students apply each Academic Success Strategy to their own academic and personal lives. By the end of the courses, your kids will be ready to shine on the brightest stages.

Help your kids achieve their greatest potential. Right now, you can get lifetime access to The 2022 Perfect Score Academic Success Master Class Bundle for just $49 (reg. $699).

Prices subject to change.