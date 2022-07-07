Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

5 New Gadgets That Can Make You More Efficient This Fall

Gain more time to hit those deadlines.

This story appears in the July 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

1. A mouse made for humans.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

News and Trends

'He Didn't Know How Big It Was Gonna Be': Security Camera Catches Horrifying Firework Display Gone Wrong

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Starting a Business

10 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Yan Katcharovski

Yan Katcharovski

Defining Moments

This Couple Escaped Arranged Marriages in Pakistan. Now They Run a $12 Million Brooklyn Shoe Brand.

Liz Brody

Read More