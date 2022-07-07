Sporting Events to Keep on Your Calendar

Sporting events have the unique ability to inspire generations and bring us together for fun and exciting experiences. However, if you're not a rabid sports fan but more of a casual watcher, it might be easy to miss out on some of the most significant events of the year. As a result, you might miss a fantastic game or lose out on excellent water cooler conversations. Thankfully, you can input the following X sports events into your calendar to make sure you never miss them. You deserve to stay on top of the sporting world!

1. The Super Bowl

The first major sports championship every year, The Super Bowl features the two top teams from the previous year facing off for a one-game championship win. Unlike other championship series, The Super Bowl is a one-time event that draws in millions of excited viewers every year.

Knowing when to expect The Super Bowl every year can make it easier to schedule group events with your co-workers and friends. For example, you can create a Super Bowl party and plan it using your calendar, syncing up various group-related events to ensure everybody has fun this year.

Just as importantly, you can use your calendar when scheduling things like catering for your big Super Bowl party or any entertainment. This extra entertainment may include renting a projector or large television that you can use to watch the game with all of your closest friends.

2. The NBA Championship

The NBA Championship series is often one of the most exciting in the world. That's because it's not uncommon to see teams stage dramatic come-from-behind wins. For example, the Cleveland Cavalier's dramatic championship series featured many tight games and the town's first championship in 50 years.

During each game, you can expect a lot of amazing shooting, dramatic defensive stops, and even injuries. NBA players play many games every year and may get injured at the worst possible times. While these injuries are unfortunate, they bring a sense of unpredictability to the sport.

So even if you're not a major basketball fan, it's worth considering putting this event on your calendar. Putting these late-night games on your calendar can make it easier for you to schedule your summer work times and enhance your productivity without losing out on fun experiences.

3. The Stanley Cup

The NHL plays its championship series in the early summer, using a seven-game series to find the year's best team. These games typically take place every other day or so, giving you plenty of exciting sports fun. Of course, hockey is never more exciting during the championship season!

That's because hockey tends to be a bit more balanced than other sports, with fewer genuinely dominant teams. But, just as importantly, it's a sport that relies a lot more on luck than others. While there's always a little luck in every competition, you never know when a player might score in hockey.

As a result, the Stanley Cup Championship is often less predictable and more exciting than other championship series. Sometimes, the series is over in four games, other times in seven. That makes it a must-see and a great way to have fun with your friends during the early summer months.

4. Wimbledon

Tennis is one of the fastest-paced sports in the world, and peak-level championship competitions are among the most exciting to watch. Wimbledon brings together some of the best tennis players in the world and features fantastic playing in a competition played since 1877.

While you might not get as much attention from your friends for Wimbledon viewing parties, it's still worth watching regularly. That's because you not only see incredible competition — but startling upsets. Even though the best players usually win, tennis can be unpredictable at times.

That's because the top-level players are often separated from each other by only small degrees. As a result, it is not unusual to see a highly ranked player get knocked out unexpectedly and to watch an underdog make a surprising run. Beyond that, tennis is just fun to watch.

5. U.S. Open

Taking place in the early summer months, the U.S. Open is one of the most prestigious golfing tournaments every year. It includes the top golfers in the world playing on a challenging course with unique turns and difficult obstacles that make it very unpredictable.

Thankfully, modern golf broadcasting focuses on making the experience more enjoyable for casual fans. There's not a lot of downtime in each show, as most show shot after shot from multiple golfers. In this way, you can see all the best and most exciting shots and putts of the tournament.

The best thing about the U.S. Open is that it takes place over the weekend, meaning you can turn it on and off throughout the day. As a result, you can catch your favorite golfers, go back to your day, and come back to the competition as you want.

6. NASCAR Championship Race

Even if you don't watch a single NASCAR race all year, the championship race is always exciting. You never know when a major crash will knock a potential champion out of the running and award a surprising victor. For example, Michael McDowell winning the 2021 Daytona 500 was his first win in 358 starts.

Beyond these surprising moments, NASCAR is simply one of the most competitive sports. While there are always those dominant drivers who always seem to win, just about anybody can walk away with a championship. That makes every lap a major nail-biting moment for the true NASCAR fan.

Even if you're a casual fan, the nice thing about NASCAR is that you can step away from the TV for a bit. For example, you can go grab a drink, talk with friends, or even use the restroom. Even if you miss something, replays are common and will showcase things like crashes and surprising racer moves.

7. The World Series

Even if you're not a major baseball fan, The World Series is something that you shouldn't miss. Why is that the case? Sheer unpredictability. The best sporting events confound our expectations and create amazing stories that cultures can share together to feel more connected.

For example, remember that amazing 2016 World Series when the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year championship drought in a dramatic come-from-behind ninth-inning win in the clinching seventh game of the series? It's the kind of moment that only The World Series can create.

As a result, it is important to stay up-to-date on this event and keep your calendar updated and active. Thankfully, knowing how to use your calendar to stay on top of current events can make it easier to schedule viewing parties for The World Series and experience the best baseball every year.

13 Other Events to Schedule

There are many other unique competitive events that take place every year that are worth watching. Even if they're not a major championship, they're unique enough to make them a great viewing option. Other big events in the sporting world that you might want to add to your calendar this year include:

March Madness Kentucky Derby Men's College World Series Women's College World Series UFC Fight Night Indianapolis Road Course NCAA Football Starting Day Southern 500 Hollywood Casino 400 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Laver Cup NFL International Games NCAA Bowl Games

Keep Your Calendar Updated

Uploading these events to your calendar will help you stay on top of major social events and ensure that you don't miss out on any exciting competitions. It may even help you become a better sports fan and ensure that you know when to turn on your TV. That's a major advantage for even fair-weather sports fans who want to catch all the biggest events of the year.

