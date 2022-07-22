TikTok churned out its latest viral star this week: a Florida chef's bright pink sauce that's been shipping to customers across the country for $20 per bottle.

Unfortunately, Chef Pii, 29, has received quite a bit of criticism about her product, as some question whether it's actually safe to eat. But the woman behind the bottles is happy to defend her business, per a report from The Washington Post, and even aspires to partner with stores and restaurants to sell more of it.

People have flooded social media with reactions to the mysterious sauce, described as "ranch-adjacent" by some.

On Twitter, users considered possible legal and health issues, saying they'd try it "just to get in on the potential class action lawsuit" and reminding would-be buyers that "we don't have free healthcare."

A common refrain among online comments is the risk involved with purchasing a preservative-free product from a stranger that's yet to be approved by the , and shipping amid record-high temperatures across the country.

Related: Learn How to Go Viral on TikTok

But Chef Pii contends that she does in fact make the sauce in an FDA-certified, commercial kitchen — not a home kitchen as some people claim. And she continues to insist on the safety of the product, which can be used to dress things like fried chicken, french fries, and vegetables.

"I've been using it and serving it to my clients for a year — no one has ever gotten sick," Chef Pii told The Washington Post.

People also pointed to Chef Pii's secrecy around the sauce — she wouldn't describe its flavor or the ingredients in videos — as a red flag. But Chef Pii maintains that she doesn't want to reveal everything about her product. She says the sauce's vibrant pink color is all natural though, coming from the red dragon fruit, or pitaya.

"I'm like, this is the Madonna," she told NBC News. "This is the Beyoncé of those sauces."

Many were also concerned about the sauce's packaging itself. The sauce began shipping on July 1, and upon its receipt, there were immediate reports of leaking bottles. Chef Pii apologized to the customers who received defective bottles and changed shipping companies.

Related: Ocean Spray Gifts Longboarder a Truck After TikTok Video Goes Viral

Although Chef Pii admits that some of the negative feedback has been hurtful, she has no plans to halt her endeavor. Quite the opposite, in fact: She wants to lower the sauce's price to make it more accessible, take the necessary steps to get it on store shelves, and even partner with a fast-food company.