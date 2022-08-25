3 Key Steps to Becoming an Effective Change Leader

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a leader, it is extremely important to understand all the factors and situations before making any decision. Making decisions under certainty can be easy, but when it comes to uncertain times, it gets a lot harder. There are certain times when the risk is minimal, and the effects are also known ahead of time. That is why making decisions, under those circumstances, is extremely easy. But during uncertain situations, because the result of the outcomes is unpredictable, the leaders are not ready with other alternatives.

Effective leadership is instrumental in implementing change. Strategic changes don't just happen on their own — they're dependent on leaders throughout the process. Here are three steps to becoming an effective change leader:

1. Initiate

The first step in bringing successful change to the organization is understanding the need for change. The leader must communicate with the organization why it is so important to bring change within the organization if they want to survive in this highly competitive environment. Once effective leaders have understood the need and importance of change, they start making the case for the change that they are looking for. The leaders can include the evaluation of business context, the purpose of change, making a clear vision and outcome that they desire, and lastly, identifying a common goal. When implementing change in the organization, leaders face many challenges, which can ruin the chances of successful change. Effective leaders make sure they have a plan before trying to bring change within the organization. Most of the time, leaders who are not effective say they didn't focus on these small tasks, which led them to organizational failure.

2. Strategize

Once the plan has been made, the need for change is understood, and all the tasks have been completed, now is the time to develop a strategic plan. Effective leaders are those who have clear goals and vision, and they develop strategies according to their goals. Successful leaders develop a clear action plan, which includes priorities, timelines, structures, behavior, and all the important things that must be included in the strategic plan. Effective leaders are extremely careful while bringing change to the organization. They understand what aspect of the organization needs to be changed and what should stay the same.

3. Execute

The last stage of bringing change to the organization is to execute the strategic plan that the leaders were making in the first place. Converting strategies into execution is one of the most important and delicate parts of change leadership, because the success and failure of the organization depend upon this part. If the leader manages to successfully execute the strategic plan that they have been developing, they will succeed. Everything that the leaders have been working on is now put to test, and after thorough monitoring, the success rate is measured as to whether the change was a success or a failure.



Bringing a positive change in the organization has a lot to do with the leader and leadership style. The leader is the one who is responsible for the change, and all the credit goes to the leader if they manage to bring a successful change. By following the steps mentioned above, a leader can bring positive changes to the organization. Other than that, managing people in the organization during change can be extremely tough, because there are some people who don't understand the need and purpose of change, or they simply resist change, which can create many hurdles. But an effective leader is one who makes sure that everyone is on board with their plan and is supporting it.

This is part two of a three-part series. Stay tuned for more advice on executive leadership in uncertain times!