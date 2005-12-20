My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Tech Statistics

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By the end of 2008, roughly 50% of airlines worldwide will allow calls from mobile phones while in flight.
--Airline IT Trends, November 2006

59% of all airlines plan to offer internet and e-mail access by the end of 2008.
--Airline IT Trends, November 2006

By 2009, the number of mobile workers in the US is expected to reach more than 70% of the total workforce.
--IDC, October 2006

81% of global executives say they are connected to work through mobile devices all of the time.
--Korn/Ferry International, August 2006

45.1 million Americans work from home; 16.3 million work while in their car.
--ITAC/The Dieringer Research Group, July 2006

The number of global mobile phone subscribers is expected to grow from two billion in 2005 to approximately 3.3 billion in 2010.
--Market Intelligence Center, May 2006

63% of adults believe say it's acceptable to chat on a cell phone while in the car.
--LetsTalk, June 2006

87% of fast-growth CEOs have found some success in acquisitions or mergers.
--Barometer Surveys, June 2006

Men talk 16% more on their cell phones each month than women.
--Cingular, June 2006

To talk business, 33% of men use their cell phone compared to 14% of women.
--Cingular, June 2006

Telecommunications managers believe 28% of their employees are using their mobile phone as their primary work phone.
--IDC, June 2006

25 million U.S. mobile phones could also be mobile wallets by 2011.
--In-Stat, May 2006

85% say handheld devices used in their organization should require security protection.
--FierceWireless/Bluefire Wireless Security, April 2006

More than 80% of respondents say their organization has increased the use of handheld devices over the past two years.
--FierceWireless/Bluefire Wireless Security, April 2006

74% of Americans who own a mobile phone say they have used their hand-held device in an emergency and gained valuable help.
--Pew Internet & American Life Project, April 2006

28% of mobile phone users worldwide have browsed the internet with a mobile device.
--Ipsos Insight, April 2006

Nearly 1/4 of U.S. mobile subscribers switched providers between 2004 and 2005.
--Forrester Research, April 2006

2/3 of mobile and PDA owners say two days of active battery life is vital.
--TNS Technology, September 2005

20% of cell phone users said some form of mobile advertising would be acceptable.
--In-Stat, September 2005

85% of mobile users said it was important or very important for mobile apps to remember their favorites/preferences.
--Action Engine, September 2005

74% of mobile users found the browser experience disappointing.
--Action Engine, September 2005

1 in 67 motorists use a hand-held phone while driving.
--The Department for Transport, October 2005

It was estimated that there were 100,000 WiFi hotspots worldwide in 2005.
--Informa Telecoms & Media, October 2005

Mobile viruses are not expected to threaten 30% of mobile devices until the end of 2007.
--Gartner, August 2005

40 million U.S. customers 18 and older say they are interested in mobile e-mail services. Here are the details of their interest: 96% don't want to have to buy a special handheld device or phone to receive mobile e-mail; 82% want to be able to prioritize which e-mails they receive on their phone; 71% say cost is the biggest factor for them in deciding on mobile e-mail service; 63% say ease of use is the biggest factor in deciding on mobile e-mail service; 53% say no need to upgrade is the biggest factor in deciding on mobile e-mail service.
--Ipsos Public Affairs, August 2005

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works