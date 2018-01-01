Abigail Phillips

Be Taken Seriously as a Young Business Leader
Millennials

Follow these eight steps to prompt (older) employees, colleagues and business associates to respect and value your input and actions.
6 min read
Want to Be a Better Leader? Show Employees You Care.
Managing Employees

Express empathy, relate to staffers as people and bring out the best from them by taking these seven steps.
5 min read
8 Questions Business Leaders Should Ask Themselves Every Day
Leadership Qualities

To take your operation to the next level, consider these powerful questions.
5 min read
9 Ways to Manage Underperforming Employees
Managing Employees

Guide employees who are not delivering the goods to re-engage all while reinforcing a positive company culture.
5 min read
How to Lead Your Team Through Change
Winning Strategies

These eight tips can help you take a bold new direction at your company.
5 min read
Want Your Business to Grow? Help Your Employees Succeed.
Leadership

We've all heard the saying that 'a team is only as strong as its weakest link,' but the number of business leaders choosing to ignore this sentiment is staggering. Don't make this mistake.
5 min read
