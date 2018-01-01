Alexandra Friedman

Guest Writer

Co-Founder of LOLA

Alex Friedman is the co-founder of LOLA, a feminine care brand for women, by women. Along with Jordana Kier, she introduced LOLA in July 2015 to modernize the industry. The pair initially set out to create a subscription service for existing tampons, but it soon became clear that the more pressing issue was lack of available information about ingredients. So, they sourced their own products and created LOLA to give women peace of mind by being transparent about what’s in their feminine care.