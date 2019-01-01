My Queue

Alexander F. Goldsborough

Contributor
Creator: Aesop For Entrepreneurs

About Alexander F. Goldsborough

Alexander F. Goldsborough previously researched entrepreneurship at OECD (The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) and was an Associate Professor of Practice at the China campus of Liverpool University (XJTLU).  He is now the creator of Aesop For Entrepreneurs and the author of Creativity, Strategy and Leadership for Entrepreneurs. Visit www.aesopforentrepreneurs.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">www.aesopforentrepreneurs.com for more information.

It's Time To Make A Plan
Solutions

It's Time To Make A Plan

The best competitive advantage you can give your business is a solutions-orientated mindset.
8 min read