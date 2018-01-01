Guest Writer

Director of Visitor Experiences, Gibson Group and Gibson International.

Allan Smith is the director of visitor experiences for the exhibitiion design house Gibson Group and Gibson International, in New Zealand. He has extensive experience in the conceptualization and development of content architecture and user experiences for both interactive and multi-media installations. He holds an MA with honors in social sciences and literature, and has lectured at universities in France and New Zealand. He has established and managed his own media production company, managed a government multimedia production unit and been senior producer for documentary and factual programs for the Gibson Group. He has extensive experience in the management of interactive projects and was responsible for the interactive design the Paléosite Interactive Centre for Prehistory www.paleosite.fr and the Cité de l’huître. Currently, he is concept lead for several interactive projects in Australia that include the development of a digital outreach project with complex levels of user contribution.