Allison Murn
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Head of Marketing of New York Angels
Allison Murn is the head of marketing for New York Angels, one of the most prominent angel networks in the U.S. Murn combines her passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed with her past marketing experiences to support NYA. Additionally, Murn teaches marketing at the Carlson School of Management.
Latest
Fundraising
7 Things That Set Angel Investors Apart From Other Early-Stage Investors
I've spent the last year working alongside hundreds of angel investors and founders. Here's the inside scoop on what makes an angel investor different.