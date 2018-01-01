Allyson Willoughby is senior vice president of people and general counsel at Glassdoor. She leads the company's human resources and legal departments.
Technology
Is Your Company Developing White-House Worthy Ideas?
Glassdoor's legal chief explains how innovation can flow from unusual sources.
Hiring
Is Your Company's Careers Page Ready for Mobile?
Employers seeking a competitive edge should optimize their careers pages and application processes for tablets and smartphones.
Recruiting
Marketing, Meet Tech. 4 Tips for Hiring a Data-Obsessed Team.
Set the stage for recruiting those at the forefront of their field by using up-to-date techniques in recruiting. The medium is the message.
Recruiting
How to Hire the Absolute Best Talent for Tech Jobs
Recruiting has become increasingly vital as companies compete to find engineers and IT staffers.
Internships
The Savvy Startup's Guide to Recruiting Interns
Before you do any outreach, formulate a well-developed project-based plan with clear goals and timelines.
Transparency
Win the Talent War by Opting for Transparency
Instead of being afraid to share information about your firm, embrace it as a new way to hire (and retain) social media-savvy job seekers.
Project Grow
6 Ways to Land the Perfect Employee Who Isn't Job Hunting
Sometimes the best match for a new post is a talented worker happily working at another firm. Here's how to lure them away.
Human Resources
How to Hire Without Spending a Fortune. (Hint: Use Social Media.)
Recruit new employees for your startup in a cash-conscious style. Learn about five tools for staffing up without significant budget outlays.