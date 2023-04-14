Amy Friedrich
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
President of Benefits and Protection at Principal Financial Group®
Amy Friedrich is president of Benefits and Protection with Principal Financial Group®. Benefits and Protection currently serves more than 130,000 employers and 4 million people. Friedrich leads 3,200 employees responsible for group employee benefits, life insurance, disability insurance, and nonqualified deferred compensation, along with the distribution arm.
Latest
6 Ways to Better Support Women in the Workplace
Attract and retain women employees by cultivating a working environment that allows them to thrive.