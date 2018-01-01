Guest Writer

Chief Executive Officer of Wrike

Andrew Filev began writing software at a young age and founded his first software consulting company at age 17. As a young entrepreneur with a fast-growing business, Filev quickly grasped the challenges organizations faced in scaling a successful operation. Frustrated with the limitations of working through email and spreadsheets, he began to build his own collaborative tools that immediately improved his team’s communication and business productivity. He founded Wrike in 2006 to focus solely on building this new class of business software. Today, Filev serves as Chief Executive Officer of Wrike and remains the primary visionary behind the product and company. In product development, he values innovation velocity with a customer-first approach. As a CEO, he strives to create a positive culture and great workplace for the entire Wrike team.