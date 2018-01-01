Andrew Keyt

Andrew Keyt

Guest Writer
Author and Executive Director of the Loyola University Chicago Family Business Center

Andrew Keyt is the author of Myths and Mortals: Family Business Leadership and Succession Planning and the executive director of the Loyola University Chicago Family Business Center. 

Family Businesses

The 4 Forces That Drive Family Business Success

The businesses that survived three, four or five generations were powered by these distinct forces.
Family Businesses

How to Fire a Family Member in a Family-Run Business

To fire a family member may be one of the most difficult challenges a family business will face. Here is how to ensure the process is as painless as possible.
