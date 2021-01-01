Signing out of account, Standby...
Annie Scranton
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
President of Pace Public Relations
Annie Scranton started Pace PR as a solopreneur in 2010 and has since grown it into an multimillion-dollar international business. Prior to forming PPR, she served as a TV producer, booking for CNN, Fox News, CNBC, MSNBC and ABC.
Leading With Empathy Is the Best Way to Avoid a PR Crisis
The recent PR crisis for Better.com is a lesson for all of us on the importance of empathy in leadership.
