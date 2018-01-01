Anthony Kennada

Guest Writer
VP Marketing, Gainsight

Anthony Kennada is VP Marketing at Gainsight, building and leading the Customer Success Management industry. He is passionate about creating new market categories, scaling thought leadership programs, and (obviously) customer-centric marketing. Prior companies include Box, LiveOffice and Symantec.

More From Anthony Kennada

How Investors Value New Category Creation
Investors

Nakul Mandan, investor at Lightspeed Venture Partners, talks about the dynamics of investing in companies that are building new market categories.
8 min read
Your Tech Conference Can't Succeed Unless You Get Production Right
Conferences

Nobody will notice that the keynote speaker is brilliant if the slides are upside down.
7 min read
There Are Challenges When Your Tech Conference Gets Popular
Ready for Anything

Conferences are a powerful method of generating leads but there is nothing easy about getting one going, or managing it as it grows.
6 min read
How to Measure Your Progress When Building a New Marketing Category
Sales Metrics

Bringing a new product to market is a bit like looking for something in a dark room. Here's how to determine what's working.
5 min read
Create a New Market Category by Courting Analysts Your Customers Respect
Marketing Strategies

Persuading the people who have credibility with your potential customers is a key step to cornering your new market.
6 min read
5 Traits to Look for When Seeking a Transformative Marketer
Marketing Strategies

The marketing exec adept with established brands is probably not the right leader for a disruptive product in a new category.
4 min read
5 Strategies for Driving Sales With Thought Leadership
Thought Leadership

Thought leadership is hard to define but customers recognize it when they see it.
4 min read
3 Things You Might be Doing Wrong if Your Tech Conference Flopped
Ready for Anything

Your company tech conference will be an invaluable marketing opportunity blown if selling is all you plan to do.
5 min read
