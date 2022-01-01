Signing out of account, Standby...
Anton Volovyk
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Operating Officer at Reface
Anton Volovyk holds an MBA degree from Harvard Business School and a master in finance degree from IE Business School. He is an expert in app-monetization, business development, content partnerships and fundraising.
The 3 Hats Every COO Needs to Wear
How to decide whether a chief operating officer is needed at your company, and what qualities to look for when hiring one.
