Arthur Chang

President & CEO of PanTerra Networks, Inc.

Arthur Chang brings more than 15 years of hi-tech executive experience to PanTerra Networks, a provider of unified cloud services for mid-market enterprises. Prior to PanTerra, Mr. Chang held numerous executive positions at several Silicon Valley companies in the storage, SaaS and telecom market spaces. Mr. Chang started his career at Bell Laboratories.

How Today's Tech-Savvy Employees Are Challenging the Traditional Role of Corporate IT
The generation just entering the workforce has no patience with their employer's technology if they can figure a hack that makes work easier.
