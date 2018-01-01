Beth Leslie

Love Your Job? Put an Exit Plan in Place Anyways.
Jobs

Love Your Job? Put an Exit Plan in Place Anyways.

The future is always unknowable.
5 min read
4 Things You Need to Start Rewarding Yourself For
Achievement

4 Things You Need to Start Rewarding Yourself For

Rewarding ourselves frequently and liberally helps us learn new skills and develop desirable traits.
5 min read
3 Ways Being a Bookworm Translates to Career Success
Success

3 Ways Being a Bookworm Translates to Career Success

Books are important. They make us happier, they make us healthier and they can even be the key to career success.
4 min read
4 Career Failings You Should Forgive Yourself For
Careers

4 Career Failings You Should Forgive Yourself For

We all make mistakes, but we also all struggle to forgive them.
5 min read
