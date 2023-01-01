Brandon Newman
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Founder, CEO and Chairman of Xevant
Brandon Newman has a dynamic, 25-year leadership career spearheading several businesses with an emphasis on growth, revenue, and sales performance. As a serial entrepreneur, he has a proven record of founding new businesses and advancing them through growth and acquisition, merger, or roll-up.
How to Navigate High-Growth Environments and Boost Revenue Through Visionary Leadership
Learn several strategies leadership can implement to lead their teams throughout scaling.