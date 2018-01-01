Brian Barquilla

Brian Barquilla

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, marketing expert and founder of AdvantageB2B consulting+marketing

Brian Barquilla is the president of AdvantageB2B Consulting + Marketing and is an expert in marketing privately owned businesses. With more than 15 years of experience as a CEO, Brian holds degrees in marketing and management from Jacksonville University. He lives in North Florida with his wife Robin and their two children.

More From Brian Barquilla

The Marketing Help You Need, But Can't Afford
Marketing

The Marketing Help You Need, But Can't Afford

A good marketing firm will bring organization and order to your customer acquisition process.
5 min read
Still Feeling Like Willy Loman? Here's How to Prevent Your Death as a Salesperson in a Digital World.
Ready for Anything

Still Feeling Like Willy Loman? Here's How to Prevent Your Death as a Salesperson in a Digital World.

Asking yourself these five questions will help you stay relevant in this modern age of sales and marketing.
4 min read
10 Steps to Building an Impeccable Professional Reputation
Word of Mouth

10 Steps to Building an Impeccable Professional Reputation

A good reputation attracts business better than any advertising. Gaining that standing is a process lasting a lifetime.
5 min read
3 Ways to Boost Word of Mouth and Referrals for Your Business
Finding Customers

3 Ways to Boost Word of Mouth and Referrals for Your Business

Learn how you were able to get someone to notice your good work and bring it up in conversation so that the magic happens.
3 min read
Pointers for a Publisher Planning to Launch an Online Magazine
Publishing

Pointers for a Publisher Planning to Launch an Online Magazine

Poised to enter the business? Here's what you need to know before you make the leap.
5 min read
Look to Peer Mentoring Groups for Ideas, Support and Tough Love
Strategic Thinking

Look to Peer Mentoring Groups for Ideas, Support and Tough Love

Mentoring groups are good for practical business advice and brainstorming, not so good for limitless hand holding.
4 min read
A Business Owner's Guide to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation
Vacations

A Business Owner's Guide to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation

You deserve a nice, long vacation. Here's what you should do to prepare before you depart.
4 min read
The Generic Email Newsletter Needs to Die
Marketing

The Generic Email Newsletter Needs to Die

The old marketing methods no longer work. It's time to rethink your strategy.
3 min read
