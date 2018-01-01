Brian Barquilla is the president of AdvantageB2B Consulting + Marketing and is an expert in marketing privately owned businesses. With more than 15 years of experience as a CEO, Brian holds degrees in marketing and management from Jacksonville University. He lives in North Florida with his wife Robin and their two children.
Marketing
The Marketing Help You Need, But Can't Afford
A good marketing firm will bring organization and order to your customer acquisition process.
Ready for Anything
Still Feeling Like Willy Loman? Here's How to Prevent Your Death as a Salesperson in a Digital World.
Asking yourself these five questions will help you stay relevant in this modern age of sales and marketing.
Word of Mouth
10 Steps to Building an Impeccable Professional Reputation
A good reputation attracts business better than any advertising. Gaining that standing is a process lasting a lifetime.
Finding Customers
3 Ways to Boost Word of Mouth and Referrals for Your Business
Learn how you were able to get someone to notice your good work and bring it up in conversation so that the magic happens.
Publishing
Pointers for a Publisher Planning to Launch an Online Magazine
Poised to enter the business? Here's what you need to know before you make the leap.
Strategic Thinking
Look to Peer Mentoring Groups for Ideas, Support and Tough Love
Mentoring groups are good for practical business advice and brainstorming, not so good for limitless hand holding.
Vacations
A Business Owner's Guide to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation
You deserve a nice, long vacation. Here's what you should do to prepare before you depart.
Marketing
The Generic Email Newsletter Needs to Die
The old marketing methods no longer work. It's time to rethink your strategy.