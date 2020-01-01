About Brian Nemhauser
Brian Nemhauser is the senior director of product management for Adobe Spark, an essential tool for small business and entrepreneurs that allows easy and fast creation of social media graphics, videos and flyers.
More From Brian Nemhauser
Crisis Management
6 Predictions for How This Crisis Will Impact Small Businesses Long-Term
Whatever the new normal becomes, small-business owners will be at the forefront of shaping life as we know it. Some trends will prove durable long beyond this time.