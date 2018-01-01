Cezary Pietrzak

Cezary Pietrzak is the director of marketing at Appboy, a customer engagement platform for mobile apps based in New York. He writes about mobile strategy and helps large brands and enterprises manage relationships with their mobile users. You can read his thoughts on Appboy's blog.

5 Ways Mobile Messaging Can Boost Retail Sales
From start to finish, the shopping process offers multiple opportunities to use mobile-messaging strategies. Here are five approaches that can help boost your sales.
