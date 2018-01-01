Chad Barr and Alan Weiss

Chad Barr and Alan Weiss are authors of Million Dollar Web Presence (Entrepreneur Press, 2012). Barr is president of The Chad Barr Group, an Internet-consulting firm based in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Weiss is president of Summit Consulting Group Inc., a management and organizational-development consulting firm based in East Greenwich, R.I.

Achieving Your Business Dreams on the Web
Achieving Your Business Dreams on the Web

Creating an irresistible Internet presence relies on credibility, content and casting a wide marketing net.
How to Create Great Content for Your Website
How to Create Great Content for Your Website

How to develop engaging, edgy content that draws customers to your website and keeps them coming back for more.
How to Be Unforgettable Online
How to Be Unforgettable Online

Building a memorable brand begins with defining who you are, and then bonding with your customers so they won't ever forget.
