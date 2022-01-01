Signing out of account, Standby...
Charles Lew
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Lawyer/Entrepreneur
LA City Small Business Commissioner | The Lew Firm | Board of Directors: Loyola Law, Mental Health America, AdoptTogether, Scottish Business Network | Operating Partner at Twist Capital
Follow Charles Lew on Social
Latest
Metaverse: Erasing Barriers of Age and Ability
The metaverse brings renewed hope that our physical bodies will no longer restrict our exploration of the universe, and that the only limitation we may soon face is our imagination.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Yuri Vanetik
Managing Partner
-
Daniel Todd
Founder and CEO of Influence Mobile
-
Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, Jotform
-
John Kyle
Business Banker
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Roger Pettingell
Luxury Waterfront Specialist and Real Estate Agent at Coldwell Banker
-
Jason Hennessey
Entrepreneur & CEO
-
Thomas Ai Nerd Helfrich
CEO of instarel.ai