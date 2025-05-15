Chase Ergen
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Chase Ergen is a Board Member at Nasdaq-listed DeFi Technologies and Executive Director of the Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) Super PAC. With a background in telecom and digital assets, he focuses on bridging traditional infrastructure with blockchain and shaping forward-thinking crypto policy.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Money & Finance
The Unseen Systems That Will Determine the Future of Digital Finance
The next era of digital finance depends on who's building it.