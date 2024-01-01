Cheryl Kiser
Bio
Cheryl Kiser is the founding executive director of the Institute for Social Innovation at Babson College and the Babson Social Innovation Lab. She also co-designed and led the first executive certificate under Babson’s Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Leadership
Skip the Small Talk — Use This Powerful Tool to Build Meaningful Relationships and Create Lasting Change
Unlock the power of public narrative and discover why it's important for entrepreneurs to reflect on the experiences and values that have shaped them and led them to do what they do.