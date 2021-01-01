About Chris Meyer & Gina O'Connor
Dr. Chris Meyer is a Lecturer at Baruch College (CUNY) and an affiliate faculty member at Babson College Executive Education’s Corporate Innovation Practice. Dr. Gina O’Connor is a Professor of Innovation Management at Babson College who teaches breakthrough innovation at Babson Executive Education.
More From Chris Meyer & Gina O'Connor
Artificial Intelligence
Here's What AI Will Never Be Able to Do
While artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies are powerful, they can never master the mysterious impulses of human creativity that lead to breakthrough innovation.