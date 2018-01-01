Chris Newmarker is a professional journalist of more than 12 years. His focus in recent years has been business and technology. He is based in Minneapolis, Minn.
Tax Center
5 Questions to Ask Before Filing a Tax Extension
Think you need an extension? Don't decide until you weigh the insight of our tax experts.
Tax Center
Tax Code Changes: What You Need to Know
These five changes in the federal tax code can impact the bottom line for you and your business. We outline the biggest shifts.
Tax Center
Be Honest: Maybe You Shouldn't Do Your Own Taxes
Our experts give you five reasons to reconsider taking the DIY route.
Tax Center
Put Your Kids to Work and Other Tax-saving Tips for Freelancers
What freelancers don't know can hurt them. Our experts outline the most common tax mistakes.
Finance
Don't Overpay Your Taxes: 5 Can't Miss Small-Business Deductions
From satellite car radio to breaking bread with a client, there's plenty your business could claim.
Technology
Rebooting an App to Boost Profits
This entrepreneur is rethinking social and gameplay in its Blackjack app to increase use and revenue.
Technology
Taking a Giant Leap on New Gaming App Flying Felix
Video-game veteran seeks to catch an audience for his trapeze-themed app game.
Technology
Building a Better Mobile Camera App
With social media and keen special effects, new app Camerarrific aims for dominance.
Technology
Forget Constant Communication, This App Offers Instant Communication
Pure Signal's Slide Contacts app finds a niche with productivity junkies.
Technology
In Mobile Gaming, the 'Eyes' Have It
In this inaugural TrepLabs column, we sit down with Slovenian entrepreneur Aljosa Pavsic, who is pioneering hands-free gaming with Eye Jumper.