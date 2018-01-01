Chris Newmarker

Chris Newmarker

Chris Newmarker is a professional journalist of more than 12 years. His focus in recent years has been business and technology. He is based in Minneapolis, Minn.

More From Chris Newmarker

5 Questions to Ask Before Filing a Tax Extension
Tax Center

5 Questions to Ask Before Filing a Tax Extension

Think you need an extension? Don't decide until you weigh the insight of our tax experts.
5 min read
Tax Code Changes: What You Need to Know
Tax Center

Tax Code Changes: What You Need to Know

These five changes in the federal tax code can impact the bottom line for you and your business. We outline the biggest shifts.
5 min read
Be Honest: Maybe You Shouldn't Do Your Own Taxes
Tax Center

Be Honest: Maybe You Shouldn't Do Your Own Taxes

Our experts give you five reasons to reconsider taking the DIY route.
5 min read
Put Your Kids to Work and Other Tax-saving Tips for Freelancers
Tax Center

Put Your Kids to Work and Other Tax-saving Tips for Freelancers

What freelancers don't know can hurt them. Our experts outline the most common tax mistakes.
5 min read
Don't Overpay Your Taxes: 5 Can't Miss Small-Business Deductions
Finance

Don't Overpay Your Taxes: 5 Can't Miss Small-Business Deductions

From satellite car radio to breaking bread with a client, there's plenty your business could claim.
6 min read
Rebooting an App to Boost Profits
Technology

Rebooting an App to Boost Profits

This entrepreneur is rethinking social and gameplay in its Blackjack app to increase use and revenue.
5 min read
Taking a Giant Leap on New Gaming App Flying Felix
Technology

Taking a Giant Leap on New Gaming App Flying Felix

Video-game veteran seeks to catch an audience for his trapeze-themed app game.
4 min read
Building a Better Mobile Camera App
Technology

Building a Better Mobile Camera App

With social media and keen special effects, new app Camerarrific aims for dominance.
4 min read
Forget Constant Communication, This App Offers Instant Communication
Technology

Forget Constant Communication, This App Offers Instant Communication

Pure Signal's Slide Contacts app finds a niche with productivity junkies.
4 min read
In Mobile Gaming, the 'Eyes' Have It
Technology

In Mobile Gaming, the 'Eyes' Have It

In this inaugural TrepLabs column, we sit down with Slovenian entrepreneur Aljosa Pavsic, who is pioneering hands-free gaming with Eye Jumper.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.