Christie Garton is an award-winning social entrepreneur, author and creator of the 1,000 Dreams Fund (1000dreamsfund.org), a social enterprise which empowers young women in the U.S. through scholarships and life-changing advice. Garton is the author of the best-selling college guidebook for women, U Chic: College Girls' Real Advice for Your First Year (& Beyond!) (4th Edition, Sourcebooks 2015) and co-author of Marketing to Millennials: Reach the Largest and Most Influential Generation of Consumers Ever(AMACOM 2013). Garton has contributed to USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post and U.S.News & World Report. She holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

How to Keep Younger Team Members on Task Instead of Snapchat
Millennials

How to Keep Younger Team Members on Task Instead of Snapchat

Channel their passion and desire for meaningful work into projects that give them real opportunities to gain leadership experience.
5 min read
3 Things Businesses Can Learn From Millennials
Marketing to Millennials

3 Things Businesses Can Learn From Millennials

Learning the habits, interests and personality traits of this vibrant demographic will grow your brand.
3 min read
4 Marketing Tactics for Appealing to Generation Z
Generation Z

4 Marketing Tactics for Appealing to Generation Z

The generation just now graduating high school is similar to but distinct from their millennial older siblings.
4 min read
Why Access Is the Key to Women's Equality in the Workforce
Women in Business

Why Access Is the Key to Women's Equality in the Workforce

Women need experiences, resources and support to take a seat at the table.
4 min read
3 Brand Experience Strategies to Attract Millennials
Millennials

3 Brand Experience Strategies to Attract Millennials

Hint: Appeal to their heightened sense of adventure -- and their desire to be trendsetters.
3 min read
4 Strategies for Making Your Social Enterprise Stand Out From the Crowd
Social Entrepreneurship

4 Strategies for Making Your Social Enterprise Stand Out From the Crowd

An increasing number of companies are carving out a place in the market by appealing to the desire of customers to do good. Don't underestimate how competitive it can be.
4 min read
How to Win Millennial Brand Ambassadors in 3 Steps
Millennials

How to Win Millennial Brand Ambassadors in 3 Steps

Identify enthusiastic young customers, make them experts, watch them show off their knowledge on social media.
4 min read
You Can Do Good by Doing Well, If You Pick the Right Social Enterprise Model
Social Entrepreneurs

You Can Do Good by Doing Well, If You Pick the Right Social Enterprise Model

Since both consumers and energetic young employees prefer companies dedicated to social good, philanthropy is a viable business strategy.
4 min read
To Sell Products to Millennials, First Invite Them To Help Develop It
Millennials

To Sell Products to Millennials, First Invite Them To Help Develop It

Young consumers have distinct patterns for developing brand loyalty, beginning when the product is just somebody's good idea.
4 min read
You Must Do Good For Your Brand to Do Well With Millennials
Cause marketing

You Must Do Good For Your Brand to Do Well With Millennials

The preference of young consumers for products linked to charities they support is so strong it is altering marketing strategies.
4 min read
Move Over Facebook: Where Millennials Are Flocking to Next And How to Reach Them
Marketing

Move Over Facebook: Where Millennials Are Flocking to Next And How to Reach Them

For marketers looking to get their hands on millennials, they need to be smart about how to approach this generation.
5 min read
Marketers: The 3 Differences Between Millennial Guys and Gals
Marketing

Marketers: The 3 Differences Between Millennial Guys and Gals

If you're looking to get into the mind of the millennial consumer, don't forget this simple truth: not all millennials are alike, especially when it comes to the sexes.
5 min read
If You Want Millennials to Love You, Skip Them and Market to Their Mothers
Marketing

If You Want Millennials to Love You, Skip Them and Market to Their Mothers

The bottom line: When it comes to reaching millennial consumers, don't forget the parents – especially mom.
5 min read
