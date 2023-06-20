Christy Marble
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CMO of Pantheon
Christy Marble is CMO of Pantheon, a leading WebOps platform that empowers teams to create, iterate and scale performance-driven websites. She has 20+ years of experience leading cross-functional teams and driving digital transformation, go-to-market strategies and multi-billion-dollar brand growth.
Latest
Growing a Business
Your Website's Success Depends on Collaboration. Here's How to Get It Right (and Make More Sales in Return).
A website's performance depends on a group of passionate, cross-functional champions who can get the right things done fast. Here are three ways I've helped dozens of teams balance competing priorities and get the most out of their most important digital asset.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-