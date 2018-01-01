Cindy Augustine

Cindy Augustine

Cindy Augustine is a lifestyle writer and editor living in downtown New York City. 

More From Cindy Augustine

Startups Eschew the Made in America Label
Project Grow

Startups Eschew the Made in America Label

For a variety of reasons, some U.S.-based startups are choosing to source their companies' products overseas. Doing so, however, comes at a price. Here's how three young founders are making it work.
6 min read
Hurricane Sandy and the Hard Lessons It Taught 3 Seafood Businesses
Growth Strategies

Hurricane Sandy and the Hard Lessons It Taught 3 Seafood Businesses

Locating a seafood restaurant by the water is a good idea, until a massive hurricane blows through. See how three hard-hit businesses are doing one year after the storm.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.