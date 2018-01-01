Cipha Sounds

Cipha Sounds

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Entertainer
Cipha Sounds is not “most DJs.” Whether it's hosting the Hot 97 Morning Show for the past seven years, DJing, doing stand-up comedy or producing and hosting his monthly improv show “Take It Personal,” Cipha radiates personality, driving every project with his likeable demeanor and confident tastes. Cipha got his first break interning for Funkmaster Flex. Soon after that, he found himself spinning for Lil' Kim, Mos Def and Jay-Z. Cipha’s ear for talent made him a natural A&R executive for labels such as Rawkus,Tommy Boy Neptunes’ Star Trak imprint with Pharrell Williams, and Roc-A-Fella.

More From Cipha Sounds

Entrepreneurs and Hustlers Are 2 Tracks on the Same Record
Success Stories

Entrepreneurs and Hustlers Are 2 Tracks on the Same Record

A former DJ at one of New York's largest hip-hop radio stations shares how he blazed a path to success.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.