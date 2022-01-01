Colby Flood

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Brighter Click

As an in-house marketer, Colby noticed one major issue with the agencies he hired—communication. Colby founded Brighter Click to create an education-first agency that focuses not just on performance, but on proactive communication led by education.

3 Ways to Test Paid Social Ads With a Purpose

With the right strategy and a clear sense of who your social ads will reach, it is possible to craft marketing materials that deliver an exceptional ROI.

