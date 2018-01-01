Cory Edwards

Influencers
How to Measure the Effects of 'Influencer Relations'
Measuring something as seemingly unwieldy as the effects of bloggers and social media users talking about your brand can be daunting, but it's achievable.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.