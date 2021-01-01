Cristian Bustos

ProPublica’s Scandalous Findings Trigger Calls for Tax Reform on Richest Americans
Finance

A ProPublica investigation has caused outrage in the U.S. this week, by revealing that the top 25 wealthiest Americans have paid little to no federal...
Mark Zuckerberg: "Facebook Not Yet an E-commerce Competitor to Amazon"
Entrepreneur Index

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), was one of several highlight speakers at the Viva Technology conference in Paris that ends today, wh...
Gold Records 5 Percent Weekly Dive, Sharpest in More Than a Year
Finance

Despite rising on Friday, gold prices fell by 5% to $1,783 this week after the Federal Reserve announced the upcoming first interest rate hikes in 202...
Fears Arise As Investors Likely Taking Too Many Risks On Cryptoassets
Finance

The City regulator in the U.K. suggests that investors are gradually less worried about the risks of investing progressively in cryptoassets. The rese...
