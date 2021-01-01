Signing out of account, Standby...
Cristina Fernández Esteban and Nathan Rennolds
Latest
Why Bill Gates Washes the Dishes and Reads for an Hour to Get a Good Night's Sleep
The Microsoft founder's nightly routine is based on two simple habits.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Chas Fields
Senior Partner, HCM Advisory & Human Insights Group
-
-
Farhana Rahman
Digital Marketer for Tech Startups
-
David Cannington
Co-Founder, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Nuheaera
-
Liana Zavo
CEO & Founder of ZavoMedia Group: PR Expert & Keynote Speaker
-
Brent Ritz
Chairman
-
Michael Ruiz
CEO of Global Talent Solutions
-
Donald Owens
author of Burn Fuel Better