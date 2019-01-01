Dahntay Jones is a managing partner of Pearl Homes, a developer of sustainable smart home communities and leader in
LEED-certified residential development. Jones previously was a professional NBA player for various teams, including, most recently, the 2016 National Champs, the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was a forward.
