My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dahntay Jones

Dahntay Jones

Guest Writer
Managing Partner, Pearl Homes

About Dahntay Jones

Dahntay Jones is a managing partner of Pearl Homes, a developer of sustainable smart home communities and leader in
LEED-certified residential development. Jones previously was a professional NBA player for various teams, including, most recently, the 2016 National Champs, the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was a forward. 

More From Dahntay Jones

An Ex-NBA Player Offers 3 Tips for Entrepreneurs Preparing for Their Second Act
Second Acts

An Ex-NBA Player Offers 3 Tips for Entrepreneurs Preparing for Their Second Act

'Ball don't lie.' This former Cleveland Cavalier is going to tell you how a well-known basketball term applies to your life.
5 min read